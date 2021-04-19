JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $153.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

