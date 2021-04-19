JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

