JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $153.09. 205,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

