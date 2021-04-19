JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 157,499 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Laureate Education worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 385,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

