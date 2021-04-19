JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 38,675 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $875.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

