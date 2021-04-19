JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $35.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of ASO opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

