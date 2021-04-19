JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $35.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.
ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.
Shares of ASO opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $33.74.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 over the last three months.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.