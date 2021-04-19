JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of B&G Foods worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,505,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $12,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

