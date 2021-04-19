Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $82.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $82.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.