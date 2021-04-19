Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

