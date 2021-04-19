Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $781,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock opened at $256.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

