Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $984,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

