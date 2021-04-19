Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $268,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $68,692,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Quidel by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $128.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.73. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

