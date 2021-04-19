Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 24,077 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. PROG comprises approximately 1.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,703. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

