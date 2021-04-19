Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 136.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,533 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies comprises about 5.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $24,463,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,401. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,978.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,333 shares of company stock worth $3,365,813. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

