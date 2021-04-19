Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 155,277 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 373,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

