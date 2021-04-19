Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Yelp accounts for 2.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.16% of Yelp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,043. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -234.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

