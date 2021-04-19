Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.95. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 9.00 EPS.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $257.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kansas City Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.44.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

