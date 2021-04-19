KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.34 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.22% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 97.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $30.63. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,467. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

