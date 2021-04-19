Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE KMT opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

