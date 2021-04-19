KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $50.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Olin stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

