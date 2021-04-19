KeyCorp Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $96.00

Apr 19th, 2021

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $86.91 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

