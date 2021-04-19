Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$30.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.19.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$16.03 and a 12 month high of C$27.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.69.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

