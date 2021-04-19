Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNTE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

KNTE stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 107,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,884. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.