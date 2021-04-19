Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.52 and a quick ratio of 35.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82.

About Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

