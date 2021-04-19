Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

