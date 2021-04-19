Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.