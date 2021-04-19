Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.42 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.