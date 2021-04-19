Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

