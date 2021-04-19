Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,244,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $383,000.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.48. 20,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,232. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30.

