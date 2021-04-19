Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 691,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

