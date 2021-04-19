Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.30. The stock had a trading volume of 87,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,495. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.