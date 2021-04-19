Landec (LNDC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – Landec had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/9/2021 – Landec had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Landec had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 109,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,270 over the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Landec by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Landec by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

