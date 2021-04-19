Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

LSTR stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

