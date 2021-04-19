Latham Group, Inc. Plans $400 Million IPO for April 23rd (SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) is planning to raise $400 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 20,000,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Latham Group, Inc. generated $403.4 million in revenue and $16 million in net income. Latham Group, Inc. has a market-cap of $2.4 billion.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs served as the underwriters for the IPO and Nomura, William Blair, Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Truist Securities were co-managers.

Latham Group, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Latham Group specializes in fiberglass residential in-ground swimming pools, which can be installed more quickly than an in-ground concrete pool. Fiberglass pools give home owners the option of a saltwater pool without the risk of salt corrosion, according to the company, which also points out that saltwater is easier on the skin than water treated with typical pool chemicals. Latham sells swimming pools, pool liners and pool covers in partnership with over 6,000 dealers in 2020. From the prospectus: We are the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. We hold the No. 1 market position in North America in every product category in which we compete. We believe that we are the most sought-after brand in the pool industry and the only pool company that has established a direct relationship with the homeowner. We are Latham, The Pool CompanyTM. With an operating history that spans over 60 years, we offer the industry’s broadest portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool liners and pool covers. In 2020, we sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States, which we believe represents approximately 1 out of every 10 in-ground swimming pools sold in the United States. We have a heritage of innovation. In an industry that has traditionally marketed on a business-to-business basis (pool manufacturer to dealer), we pioneered the first “direct-to-homeowner” digital and social marketing strategy that has transformed the homeowner’s purchase journey. Through this marketing strategy, we are able to create demand for our pools and generate and provide high quality, purchase-ready consumer leads to our dealer partners. In 2020, the first year in which all elements of our digital and social marketing strategy were available to homeowners, we have delivered over 45,000 consumer leads to our dealer network, representing growth of 210% over the prior year. Partnership with our dealers is integral to our collective success, and we have enjoyed long-tenured relationships averaging over 14 years. In 2020, we sold to over 6,000 dealers; we also entered into a new and exclusive long-term strategic partnership with the nation’s largest franchised dealer network. “.

Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and has 2175 employees. The company is located at 787 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham, New York 12110 and can be reached via phone at 800-833-3800 or on the web at https://www.lathampool.com/.

