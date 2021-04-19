Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $170.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.