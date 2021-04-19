Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

