Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

