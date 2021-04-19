Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.