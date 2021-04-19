Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,107,000.

SCHB stock opened at $101.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

