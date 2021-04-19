Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.