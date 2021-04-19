LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.19 ($160.23).

FRA LEG opened at €118.55 ($139.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.84. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit