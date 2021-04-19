LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.19 ($160.23).

FRA LEG opened at €118.55 ($139.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.84. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

