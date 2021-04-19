Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

