Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

ASG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

