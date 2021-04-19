Liberum Capital Increases Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 660

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 684 ($8.94).

SNN stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 614.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.62. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a market capitalization of £949.42 million and a PE ratio of 37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 8,818 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

