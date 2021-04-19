Liberum Capital Lowers Naked Wines (LON:WINE) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 575 ($7.51).
Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 799 ($10.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 733.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.14. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of GBX 295.73 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £584.56 million and a PE ratio of 89.78.
About Naked Wines
