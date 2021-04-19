Liberum Capital Lowers Naked Wines (LON:WINE) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 799 ($10.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 733.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.14. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of GBX 295.73 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £584.56 million and a PE ratio of 89.78.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

