Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004314 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $1.46 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.72 or 0.00489440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

