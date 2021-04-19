Liquidity Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,226.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $579,327.66 and $54,226.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00278228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00694077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,006.96 or 0.99734043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.00863169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

