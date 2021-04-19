Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $16.60 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

