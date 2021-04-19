Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

