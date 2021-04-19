Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised Loblaw Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $55.92 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.